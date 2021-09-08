A&R Logistics rebrands as Quantix following acquisition spree

The plastic and chemical sector logistics provider A&R Logistics Inc. today said it has rebranded to the name Quantix in a move to unite the Texas company’s various brands and logos under a single umbrella.

Located just north of Houston, the company operates a network of warehouses, 35 facilities, and a fleet of more than 800 trucks to offer transportation, warehousing, packaging, and third party logistics (3PL) services for the plastic, chemical, agricultural, and food industries.

Since being acquired in 2019 by the private equity firm Wind Point Partners, the company has grown quickly through a series of acquisitions that most recently included Luckey Trucking in April, L.T. Harnett Trucking Inc. in 2020, and Blue Water Plastic Transport in 2019. Other units include Plantgistix, First Choice Logistics, and RJ's Transportation.

Together with the A&R Logistics brand, all those names are now discontinued and will operate as a single corporation with annual revenue over $500 million, the company said in an online video press conference today.

According to Chris Ball, who was named as Quantix CEO in June, the maneuver combines some of the industry's most specialized and in-demand service offerings into one unified business and will simplify operations for Quantix’ customers.

"The rebrand to Quantix will continue to pay homage to A&R's 50-year history during which we became a leader in this industry," Ball said in a release. "It’s that very legacy that propels us forward as we look to continue growing our capabilities and our footprint in service to our customers.”