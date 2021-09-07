Fortna Names John Dillon as Executive Vice President of Operations

ATLANTA, GA (September 7, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced the appointment of John Dillon as Executive Vice President of Operations. In this role, Dillon will be responsible for continuing to develop high-performance delivery teams that maintain Fortna as the industry leader for optimized omnichannel and eCommerce fulfillment. Leading the Operations, Planning and Delivery teams, Dillon will manage all aspects of excellence in delivery across initiatives that include innovative solutioning with robotics, intelligent software, and advanced technologies.

“John’s 25+ years of industry experience in leading and managing successful transformation projects and developing long-term client relationships will continue to raise the Fortna reputation for delivering exceptional business results,” said Rob McKeel, CEO at Fortna. “His leadership will be critical as it relates to our ability to continue our growth strategy through successful delivery of critical eCommerce optimization projects for our clients,” he continued.

“I am excited to join Fortna and eager to lead our delivery team in the optimization of order fulfillment capabilities, driving long-term profitability for our clients,” stated Dillon. “I look forward to delivering data-driven automation and robotic solutions that solve complex distribution challenges for our clients,” he added.

Dillon joins Fortna from Honeywell Intelligrated where he was Chief Project Officer. He was responsible for leading and managing project teams as they successfully designed and delivered advanced automation and robotic fulfillment solutions for leading global companies. Prior to that role, he held executive leadership roles at Swisslog Logistics Automation and Daifuku-Wynright. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Illinois.

