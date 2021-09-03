Facilities Upgrading with Modular Find Greater Future Flexibility

If the past year and a half has shown companies anything, it is that highly flexible businesses are the ones best equipped to roll with the punches. COVID has changed the way businesses are able to work, and those able to adjust have found an advantage. However, what will the next significant economic change bring with it? Companies need a way to address their current space needs that can adapt as their needs change. Panel Built prefabricated office systems allow companies to do just that, creating new, comfortable office space that is semi-permanent.

Panel Built utilizes a panelized wall system, creating the offices in four-foot-long panels. The composite panels are highly adaptable as far as material and consist of two outer faces and an insulative core. Substrates can be added to the board to make it stronger or to provide higher sound resistance. With endless customizable options, the wall panel system seamlessly fits into any environment from the warehouse to the corporate headquarters. And if space needs change, the walls can be easily uninstalled and moved to another location. Or, Panel Built can deliver more panels and materials to reconfigure the office into a completely new space. Prefab offices are available in endless layouts to ensure each project is designed 100% to customer specifications.

Panel Built, Inc. has operated in the modular construction industry for 27 years, based in Blairsville, Georgia, USA. Today, Panel Built serves companies, organizations, and government institutions across the United States and internationally. Panel Built operates under one mission, "To Solver Our Customers' Space Needs With Excellence and Great Customer Service."