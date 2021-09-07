Study: Distracted driving still a problem with truckers

Distracted driving is still an “epidemic” in the trucking industry, and the “most distracted” drivers are 72% more likely than other drivers to be involved in a near collision, according to an analysis by the fleet intelligence software provider Omnitracs.

To learn more about the risks of distracted driving, the fleet telematics company recently analyzed data from its SmartDrive video-based analytics platform. An examination of in-cab video and anonymized observation data showed that distracted drivers are more likely than all other drivers to have a near collision, fail to stop at an intersection, and exceed the speed limit, Omnitracs said. For fleets, this increases the risk of accidents and the associated costs when one occurs, the company added.

The data also confirmed the widely held assumption that mobile devices are the predominant cause of the distraction, Omnitracs said.

Other study findings include:

Drivers distracted heavily by mobile phones are twice as likely as other drivers to be involved in collisions.

Drivers identified as “most distracted” roll through stop signs and traffic lights at a rate 2.7 times higher than the “least distracted” drivers.

Drivers distracted heavily by mobile phones had speed incidents with 10+ mph over the speed limit at a rate 3.2 times higher than the “least distracted” drivers.

Drivers identified as “most distracted” drift out of lane at a rate 2.3 times higher than the “least distracted” drivers.

“Preliminary National Safety Council (NSC) data indicates that 42,060 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2020,” Jason Palmer, general manager, transportation intelligence for Omnitracs, said in a release. “That’s an 8% rise from 2019, and 2020 was a year where people drove significantly less frequently because of the pandemic. In addition, the rate of death on the roads spiked 24% over the previous 24-month period, despite miles driven dropping 13%. Unfortunately, distracted driving is still an epidemic.”

The full report is available online and includes Omnitracs’ “Top 9 Tips to Eliminate Distracted Driving.”