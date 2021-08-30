Rising to the occasion: A look at how warehouses performed during Covid

Nothing about the past year was normal, and DC operators felt the pinch as orders came flooding in from consumers scrambling to stock their homes with essentials. How did warehouses perform under the stress? Pretty well, it seems. Our annual warehouse and DC metrics study, conducted among DC Velocity readers and members of the Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), found that a third of respondents believed their response to Covid-19 “saved the day” for their companies. Here’s a snapshot of our 18th annual study’s findings.

