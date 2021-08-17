Atlantic Logistics ranks as 4,633 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 55 percent

Inc. magazine today revealed that Atlantic Logistics is among some of the most prestigious U.S. firms ranked as a fastest-growing private company. The 2021 Inc. 5000 represents an exclusive listing of the economy’s most dynamic commerce segments including independent small businesses as honorees.

“With an outstanding team of professional, motivated people who have attained great success, we invest in technology and automation to run our processes with consummate customer and carrier service,” said Atlantic Logistics CEO Rob Hooper. “Our leadership operates with vast industry expertise while knowing the business and the understanding the people. We empower our employees, and they are devoted to our customers,” he said.

According to Hooper, he will grow his company’s rankings by inspiring teams to utilize information that has been handed down from generation to generation with standardizing processes and training materials, engaging advanced content management systems, and streamlining communications and efficiency while providing measurables on response time, centralized information and accountability. “We’re working on a full rollout of technologically advanced measures designed to achieve greater growth and continued success,” he said.

“Most importantly, we are blessed to have a culture of caring, yet we all work extremely hard. Our company credo is to do the right thing and live by the Golden Rule. We concentrate on providing outstanding service with a reasonable margin, yet we’re expanding with new hires and leadership advancement.” Atlantic Logistics recently ranked number 45 in Jacksonville Business Journal’s 2021 Class of Fast 50 posted in July.

According to Inc., not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list of honorees also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. The companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands on August 20.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list is one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled by the publication,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the support of many dedicated people.”

Atlantic Logistics has grown to 43 employees in the firm’s corporate building complex headquartered at 3003 Claire Lane, Suite 303 in Jacksonville and 150 S. Lawrence Blvd. in Keystone Heights, Fla. The company is expanding its physical headquarters in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville to support increased business and staff hiring.

Atlantic Logistics was founded 20 years ago and experienced record growth in 2020, moving 24,900 loads and generating $24.5 million in total revenue. Utilizing the industry’s latest technologies such as load-tracking, digital freight matching and transportation management software, the company is prospering. Professional partners including Trucker Tools and McLeod Software have maximized Atlantic Logistics resources to meet continued expansion into 2021, and beyond.

About Atlantic Logistics:

Atlantic Logistics provides capacity for truckload, flatbeds, vans, and reefers throughout the United States and Canada. Moving over-dimensional/over-weight freight with specialized equipment, Atlantic Logistics is an approved Department of Defense and General Services Administration broker, qualifies as a woman-owned business, and are members of the Brick Industry Association, Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA), Transportation Management Sales Association (TMSA), Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) The National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA). For more information, call 800.940.8712. Visit the website at https://www.shipatlantic.com.