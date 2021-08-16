KPI WELCOMES KEVIN SHOOK, SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Kuecker Pulse Integration (KPI) is proud to announce and welcome Kevin Shook as the Company's Senior Software Engineer.

Kevin joins KPI with 16+ years in the field of software development & engineering. He comes to KPI from the ActioNet, where he worked to develop and define existing new product concepts using various software languages such as C#, Flex, HTML, and JavaScript.

Kevin's skills in engineering and knowledge of software languages will greatly assist KPI now and in the future. KPI proudly welcomes Kevin to the team.

About KPI:

KPI combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.