Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KPI WELCOMES KEVIN SHOOK, SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER

KPI WELCOMES KEVIN SHOOK, SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER
August 16, 2021
No Comments

Kuecker Pulse Integration (KPI) is proud to announce and welcome Kevin Shook as the Company's Senior Software Engineer.

Kevin joins KPI with 16+ years in the field of software development & engineering. He comes to KPI from the ActioNet, where he worked to develop and define existing new product concepts using various software languages such as C#, Flex, HTML, and JavaScript.

Kevin's skills in engineering and knowledge of software languages will greatly assist KPI now and in the future. KPI proudly welcomes Kevin to the team.

About KPI:
KPI combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/kpi-si_hiring-jobs-software-activity-6833115973894066176-Bc-n
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS Kuecker Pulse Integration (KPI)
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing