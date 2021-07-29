Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Josh Logue to Service Center Manager in Shreveport, Louisiana

LEXINGTON, S.C. (July 29, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Josh Logue has been promoted to service center manager in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Logue has more than 17 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Tampa service center in Florida as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including full-time freight handler, quality assurance leader, inbound supervisor, outbound supervisor, assistant service center manager and, most recently, service center manager in Monroe, Louisiana.

“Josh is a dedicated member of the Southeastern team who prioritizes fostering belief, alignment and teamwork in the workplace,” said Brian Schulz, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His prior experience working with the team at Shreveport coupled with his outstanding leadership abilities will play a pivotal role in the continual development of the service center.”

Logue is excited to return to Shreveport and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

