Goodman achieves global carbon neutrality ahead of 2025 target

Accelerating the scale and timing of its sustainability commitments, Goodman a global property group committed to making space for greatness has achieved carbon neutrality for its global operations - four years ahead of its 2025 target.

Certified by the Australian Government’s Climate Active program, Goodman’s carbon neutral result comes from reducing emissions from corporate activities and landlord controlled areas, and includes 100% Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs).

Goodman has been progressively reducing its emissions through initiatives targeting energy efficiency and expansion of its rooftop solar installations.

The US and all other regions have played a part in reducing Goodman’s carbon footprint with Europe and New Zealand already achieving net zero status for their operations.

Goodman’s operations in Australia have transitioned to 100% GreenPower, which will

dramatically reduce emissions in future years. Prior to this, Australia was responsible for about 60% of Goodman’s global emissions.

Greg Goodman, CEO, Goodman Group said “As providers of essential infrastructure, we realize the importance of our sustainability strategy and we’re proud that our global operations are carbon neutral. Around the world, we have made progressive choices and changes in our strategy and operations to achieve this net zero status ahead of our 2025 target.”

In addition to achieving net-zero operations, Goodman is looking broadly at where it can support and influence long-term sustainable solutions for its customers and investors. The company’s global portfolio is primarily concentrated in urban infill locations, close to consumer groups, allowing customers faster speed to market and reduced transport related emissions.

Similarly, Goodman believes that redeveloping existing brownfield sites will reduce the environmental impact - by better use of existing infrastructure, repurposing existing buildings, preserving greenfields, and avoiding unnecessary construction waste. In the US for example, major projects like Goodman Logistics Center Fullerton are using 95% of materials recycled on site as part of the new construction and are expecting the building’s embodied carbon to be net zero.

Greg Goodman said: “Globally, the property sector has a huge and vital role to play in sustainability from the new estates we develop, through to the impact of assisting our customers across our portfolio achieve greener outcomes within their own businesses.”

Looking to the future, and demonstrating its commitment to profound action on climate change, Goodman is reducing carbon in the development process. The company now calculates the volume of embodied emissions from its development projects globally. This critical step enables Goodman to place a value on embodied carbon and creates an ability to offset carbon emissions.