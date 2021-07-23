FleetCheck: An Indicator of the Health of Your Fleet

TULSA, OK (July 21, 2021) - Tenstreet, a leader in the transportation software space long known for its recruiting and employment verification tools, continues its ventures into the retention space with the release of FleetCheck.

Since its acquisition of retention firm Stay Metrics in the fall of last year, Tenstreet has increased its focus on helping carriers save money by retaining drivers longer. FleetCheck is a new tool designed to give more options to carriers for staying in touch with their fleet.

FleetCheck is a weekly survey tool that allows drivers to anonymously rate their satisfaction with their company and provide comments on any issues they might be experiencing. The tool gives you visibility into the current condition of your fleet at a regular frequency and delivers actionable feedback on concerns that are on drivers' minds. Detractors are given the option of foregoing their anonymity should they wish to discuss their issue 1-on-1 with their manager.

Driver feedback within the FleetCheck dashboard.

When drivers take FleetCheck surveys, dashboard reporting automatically compiles the results, showing the carrier an overall ranking, how many drivers responded, which drivers have not responded, and which drivers are detractors (or gave a below average score). These signs may indicate an at-risk driver who could be saved with an intervention.

Users will also be able to see the satisfaction levels of your fleet week-over-week and month-over-month, connecting carrier and industry events to general driver sentiment–helping with that bigger picture objective–and ensuring your fleet has everything it needs to run effectively.

This new offering is available to Tenstreet clients as a standalone tool or can be used in conjunction with Insights, the retention tool launched by Tenstreet earlier in 2021 that provides carriers with the tools to address driver turnover head-on through a series of out-of-the-box surveys that can be used to gain actionable feedback from drivers.

To learn more about FleetCheck, go to tenstreet.com or reach out to sales@tenstreet.com.

About Tenstreet

Tenstreet’s platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. Together, we help thousands of motor carriers and private fleets to market, recruit, onboard, manage, and retain drivers.