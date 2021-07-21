Updated Controls Make the TLS Series L-Sealers from Texwrap Easy to Program with 24/7 Operation

WASHINGTON, Mo., July 16 2021 – The TLS Series L-Sealers from Texwrap now come with upgraded Allen-Bradley controls and standard HMI touchscreen interface, making them the ideal sealing machines for customers who are looking for easy operation, minimized labor and maximized efficiency.

The TLS Series L-Sealer shrink wrapping systems are made for customers who are seeing an uptick in business, but their existing packaging processes have limited automation. The TLS Series represents an entry-level machine to help automate customers’ packaging capabilities by increasing throughput while reducing labor within their production line. It has been engineered to be a workhorse for companies as it can operate continuously for three shifts a day, seven days a week.

The TLS Series L-Sealers simultaneously make the end and side seal of one package, as well as the front seal of the trailing package. The seal is made by feeding product into the centerfold film with photo-eyes detecting the leading and trailing edge of the product. The TLS Series L-Sealers feature Texwrap’s patented Motion Trim™ Technology. The benefit this technology brings to customers is that it increases throughput by running infeed and exit conveyors at a speed of up to 100 feet per minute while seal jaws are in motion – making it the fastest, most durable L sealer on the market.

Applications well suited for the TLS Series L-Sealers include product rates that are low to moderate or where space is limited. It can package and seal a wide variety of products, everything from magazines, food, beverages, clothing, household items … if something goes in a bag, the TLS Series L-Sealers can likely handle it.

The TLS Series design also includes a fully automatic product indexing and package length adjustment by either horizontal or vertical electric eye to accommodate most package configurations, plus low-mount film cradle, swivel operator panel and touchscreen recipe library.

Features and benefits of the TLS Series L-Sealers include:

Clean corner cut tail removal: Cleanly cuts film tail by squaring the package prior to sealing, resulting in consistently strong seals and superior aesthetics

Programmable multi-pack feature: Automatically collates and wraps single lane multi-packs

Pass-through feature: Standard option to allow product to move through machine without shrink wrapping the product

Auto reversing belt: Reversing feature relaxes film to create better seals and reduces film usage, especially with tall products

10-year warranty

Technical performance specifications include:

Maximum package size: 10.5” height x 19.5” width x 32” length

Minimum package size (with closing conveyor): 2” length x 2.75” width

Film width

Maximum: 28” center folded

Minimum 6” center folded

Optional 64” folded attachment with 32” unwind

Conveyor speed: 20 to 100 feet per minute

Air requirements: 80 PSI, 4 CFM

Electrical requirements: 240 VAC, 1-phase (480 VAC optional)

Construction: heavy-duty welded tubular steel standard (corrosion resistant optional)

For more information on the TLS Series L-Sealers from Texwrap, visit https://www.texwrap.com/ or call 800-886-7421.

###

About Texwrap

Known as the industry innovator, Texwrap holds patents on some of the most significant breakthrough technologies in the shrink wrapping and bundling business. Texwrap produces automatic shrink-wrapping systems, L-bar sealers, side sealers, tunnels, infeed solutions, and conveyor systems for the food, bakery, industrial, mailing, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, retail, printing, and publishing industries. Texwrap also manufactures the Tekkra line of shrink bundling systems. As part of the ProMach End of Line business line, Texwrap helps our packaging customers protect and grow the reputation and trust of their consumers. ProMach is performance, and the proof is in every package. Learn more about Texwrap at www.Texwrap.com.

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire packaging spectrum: filling and capping, flexibles, pharma, product handling, labeling and coding, and end of line. ProMach also provides Performance Services, including integrated solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize packaging line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, United Arab Emirates, and China. For more information about ProMach, visit www.ProMachBuilt.com.