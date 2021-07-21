FedEx Logistics Launches FedEx Trade Solutions Service to Customize Trade Compliance Solutions

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 14, 2021 — FedEx Logistics, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), today announced the launch of FedEx Trade Solutions, a new team in FedEx Trade Networks Transport & Brokerage, Inc.

FedEx Trade Solutions offers customized trade solutions that enable improved compliance practices — reducing complexity, time, and costs — allowing customers to focus on growing their businesses.

Through FedEx Trade Solutions, customers will receive unique and innovative bundling of services, rather than individual transactions, as well as an enhanced experience with the benefit of knowing all services offered are provided by a single provider, FedEx Logistics.

“Each of our customers has a unique situation,” said Bill Schweitzer, FedEx Trade Networks Transport & Brokerage Vice President of Brokerage and Trade Solutions. “There is not a one-size-fits-all approach to global trade and compliance. FedEx Trade Solutions is supported by a dedicated team of professionals who get to know our customers and understand their businesses.”

It all starts with contacting a FedEx Sales team member. From there, a FedEx Trade Solutions Advisor will hold a consultation with the customer to fully understand their needs. The customer will then be presented with a customized solution that addresses their trade compliance needs. Click here for more information on the products and services available within FedEx Trade Solutions.



