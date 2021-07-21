S&H Systems adds Interroll solutions to their warehouse automation options

JONESBORO, AR, 6/4/21) S&H Systems has added innovative Interroll cross belt sorter and conveyor products that offer enormous versatility for warehouse operations to their menu of automation products.

Jeff Roberts, Chief Revenue Officer of S&H Systems, is pleased to announce an expanded relationship with Interroll, a global manufacturer of high-quality conveyor solutions.

“As part of our commitment to our clients’ success, our relationship with Interroll allows us to offer additional flexible and modular products, giving our clients options in an ever-changing customer driven environment,” Mr. Roberts explained.

“With space at a premium in many ecommerce and omni-channel situations, our clients welcome the addition of two additional cross-belt sorter choices. Both the ST6160 Horizontal and the ST6130 Vertical sorters deliver throughout in a small footprint with minimal noise,” added Justin Ray, Director, Advanced Technology solutions.

Interroll works with Leading Systems Integrators worldwide – providing Best-in-Class Material Handling Solutions for a variety of applications and industries.

About S&H Systems

S&H Systems, located in Arkansas and Tennessee, is a single-source, full-service systems integration company delivering dependable material handling systems, software and post-sale support since 2002.

About Interroll

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters as well as Pallet & Carton Flow (flow storage systems). Among the company’s end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando.