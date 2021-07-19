Avnet Launches “Distributing Wisdom” Podcast

Distributing Wisdom guests will explore the trends shaping technology’s future and how distribution is driving innovation forward.

The inaugural season of Distributing Wisdom will include eight episodes, each featuring a collection of guests to provide their unique insights on the developments shaping distribution today.

The first episode, available now, brings the voices of Avnet’s past and present together for a discussion on the value of distribution – yesterday, today and tomorrow. Avnet CEO Phil Gallagher is joined by former CEO Roy Vallee and retired board member, Veronica Biggins, as they discuss Avnet’s century-long history and the evolution of the industry over that time.

“After a hundred years in business, our leaders have curated unique experience and knowledge that we hope will prove invaluable to listeners who both rely on and contribute to the distribution industry,” said Dayna Badhorn, global VP Strategy and Corporate Marketing, Avnet. “We look forward to sharing the wisdom from our leaders who have helped put Avnet at the forefront of distribution, and those partners and industry veterans who have been along for the journey.”

New episodes will launch regularly throughout the summer and fall of 2021. Distributing Wisdom is available online at www.avnet.com/distributing-wisdom-podcast, or wherever podcasts are found.