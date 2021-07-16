The loading dock is among the busiest and riskiest areas in the warehouse. Ideal Warehouse Innovations, leaders in workplace, warehouse and loading dock safety, offer more than 1000 product SKUs all aimed at protecting your people, equipment, facilities... and bottom line.
We began in the dock bumper business 30 years ago and continue to lead and innovate today with a top bumper product line. When a trailer is moved into position at the loading dock, two things happen:
Introducing the SLIDE-effectTM Dock Bumper
The newest member of our dock bumper family, the SLIDE-effectTM applies all our years of experience, to arrive at what might be the last bumper you ever buy.
With a lifetime warranty, the SLIDE-effectTM bumper is engineered from our own tough, laminated reclaimed truck tire that is fitted (easily, by hand) into a permanently installed bracket. The rubber laminated bumper is the best material we’ve found, in 30+ years, for impact absorption and abrasion resistance.
But the new, patent pending SLIDE-effectTM mechanism does more than resist abrasion, it prevents it. Spring loaded on a track, the SLIDE-effectTM bumper moves up and down with the movement of the trailer. No abrasion means no cheese-grater wear-and-tear and a much longer bumper lifespan.
And should the bumper ever reach the point where it does need to be replaced, one can easily be swapped-in without tools, fuss or dock closure!
The SLIDE-effectTM is the ultimate in dock protection and downtime prevention. For product video and more information, please visit https://bit.ly/36sRbYa .
