The loading dock is among the busiest and riskiest areas in the warehouse. Ideal Warehouse Innovations, leaders in workplace, warehouse and loading dock safety, offer more than 1000 product SKUs all aimed at protecting your people, equipment, facilities... and bottom line.

We began in the dock bumper business 30 years ago and continue to lead and innovate today with a top bumper product line. When a trailer is moved into position at the loading dock, two things happen:

IMPACT. The up to 80,000-lb trailer will hit whatever is sticking out the farthest. If no dock bumper is in place (or if the one that is there is worn out) the trailer will impact the dock; the building or foundation; or dock equipment like the dock leveler lip or dock seal. This can result in damage, downtime, and repairs. A properly fitted dock bumper absorbs impact and prevents costly dock closures. ABRASION. With dock bumpers in place, during loading/offloading, as the forklift moves in and out of the trailer, the added weight causes the trailer to grind up and down against the dock bumper. This creates a cheese-grater-like effect that can rapidly reduce the bumper’s lifespan.

Introducing the SLIDE-effectTM Dock Bumper

The newest member of our dock bumper family, the SLIDE-effectTM applies all our years of experience, to arrive at what might be the last bumper you ever buy.

With a lifetime warranty, the SLIDE-effectTM bumper is engineered from our own tough, laminated reclaimed truck tire that is fitted (easily, by hand) into a permanently installed bracket. The rubber laminated bumper is the best material we’ve found, in 30+ years, for impact absorption and abrasion resistance.

But the new, patent pending SLIDE-effectTM mechanism does more than resist abrasion, it prevents it. Spring loaded on a track, the SLIDE-effectTM bumper moves up and down with the movement of the trailer. No abrasion means no cheese-grater wear-and-tear and a much longer bumper lifespan.

And should the bumper ever reach the point where it does need to be replaced, one can easily be swapped-in without tools, fuss or dock closure!

The SLIDE-effectTM is the ultimate in dock protection and downtime prevention. For product video and more information, please visit https://bit.ly/36sRbYa .