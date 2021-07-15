MHS Global launches robotics division

Material handling systems integrator MHS Global has launched a dedicated robotics division, the company said this week. The research and development spin-off will go to market as MHS Robotics, focused on developing advanced technologies and robotics solutions for e-commerce and parcel logistics facilities.

MHS Robotics' technologies include computer vision, machine learning, simulations, 3D cameras, and end-of-arm tooling; the firm also works with a range of robotics suppliers and the Louisville Automation and Robotics Institute to engineer and deploy turnkey robotic solutions, the company said. Among its current offerings are pick-and-place robotic products and autonomous mobile robot solutions.

“We’re a team of problem solvers, inventors, and innovators with the expertise to engineer automated solutions for real-world logistics challenges by working closely and cooperatively with our customers. This agile approach accelerates the pace of development and gets us quickly from the lab into a live operational environment, where the real development continues,” Dean Terrell, senior vice president, research and development at MHS, said in a statement. “We leverage MHS’s collective material handling knowledge as an experienced full-service provider, so our customers can be confident that our robotics solutions will integrate seamlessly, just like our more traditional automated systems.”