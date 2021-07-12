enVista acquires conveyor and integration specialist HCM Systems

Supply chain consulting and IT services firm enVista is expanding its automation capabilities with the acquisition of the conveyor and material handling integration provider HCM Systems Inc., the firm said today.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Indianapolis-based enVista said the deal had closed on July 1.

Chicago-based HCM was formed in 1962 as Hytrol Conveyors Midwest Inc. (HCM), and grew from a single line conveyor distributorship into a diversified provider of complete material handling integration with a range of automated solutions, the firm said. HCM today defines itself as a systems integrator, specializing in customized, complex, and highly integrated conveyor hardware and software, controls, robotics, accessory equipment, installation, and systems management for manufacturing and distribution-centric organizations.

enVista will now add those capabilities to its own suite of DC optimization and automation solutions, including process optimization, workforce management, facility design/build, engineering, robotics proof of concept and implementations, and systems selection and implementation, the company said.

“Demand for automated solutions has never been greater due to surging e-commerce demands, coupled with ongoing labor shortages,” Mike Kasperski, senior vice president of automation at enVista, said in a release. “enVista and HCM’s combined expertise across process optimization, labor management, facility design, engineering, robotics, and systems selection and implementation will optimize manufacturing and distribution operations and accelerate time to value. This acquisition also strategically expands HCM’s and enVista’s global growth, client base, and revenue opportunities.”