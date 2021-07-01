ERP vendor Aptean buys Austrian firm to expand European market share

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendor Aptean is keeping its foot on the growth pedal with the announcement today that it will acquire a European ERP firm to expand its market into the Germany, Austria, and Switzerland region.

Alpharetta, Georgia-based Aptean will acquire Ramsauer & Stürmer, a Salzburg, Austria-based business that serves customers in the construction, cable car systems, food and beverage, service providers, non-profits, and production sectors.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Aptean said it planned to retain Ramsauer & Stürmer’s 150 employees.

Aptean provides software for industries such as food and beverage, financial service, and life sciences, as well as imports, distribution and retail, where it offers logistics platforms such as transportation management system (TMS), warehouse management system (WMS), and enterprise asset management software.

The deal marks Aptean’s latest effort to expand, following its 2020 acquisition of the British routing and scheduling software provider Paragon Software Systems Plc., as well as Netherlands-based ERP provider DIN Solutions and Wisconsin-based ERP and customer relationship management (CRM) firm WorkWise.

The company makes its latest move as demand for digital business solutions has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Aptean stands out as a leader in its differentiated focus on developing industry-specific software, and we look forward to joining forces,” Ramsauer & Stürmer’s managing director, Markus Neumayr, said in a release. “With Aptean’s global scale and significant capabilities, we will be able to accelerate investment in our business and better support our customers at a time when demand for digital workflows and optimized processes has never been stronger.”