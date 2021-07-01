Forwarders Consider Networks ‘Essential’ To Smooth Trading in Current Climate

Across the world, independent forwarders are fighting back against the effects of the pandemic. For many, it's a struggle to source equipment, secure space on vessels, and keep cargo moving during the current climate. The shortage of shipping containers worldwide has been primarily caused by the pandemic, and has led to steep inflation in shipping and container prices, as well as increased delays.

When looking for a solution to such difficulties, network membership is often cited as a strong strategy to not only connect to other forwarders internationally, but have access to expert contacts to work with. Experience and expertise is crucial to staying in business.

Kelly Bunyan is the Owner and Managing Director of a group of successful freight networks, headquartered in London, UK: World Freight Network (WFN), Specialist Freight Networks (SFN) and International Freight Network (IFN).

Kelly says: “Our networks help freight forwarders grow their global business and generate higher profits. Working as a team, they can solve their customers’ problems, keep shipments moving smoothly, and thrive – not just survive – in the current climate.”

Jess Baker, Group Operations Manager, commented: "Our members are dedicated to supporting one another through the good times and the bad, offering one another excellent service, business opportunities, advice and assistance.”

One member commented: "Thankfully we have our network agents there to help us with container space. They are trying to solve the container problem by booking space on vessels ahead of schedule, and this is working to keep things moving. We are all trying our best to support one another right now. The network is key to our success. In fact, it's essential."

Another member added: "We need partners that we can depend upon. Every customer and every contract matters right now, we can't risk of losing customers due to poor service. We feel confident in our network partners as they are vetted before they join. It adds another level of security at a time when things are very high risk. We are very happy to have a strong network to support us."

