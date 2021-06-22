Alpine Investors’ ASG Acquires Trucker Tools, The Trucking Industry’s Most Popular Driver App

RESTON, VA & WALNUT CREEK, CA - June 22, 2021 - ASG, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys and builds vertical SaaS companies, today announced that it has acquired Trucker Tools, the market leading digital freight management platform that provides capacity management, predictive freight matching, automated booking, real-time GPS-based visibility and digital workflow solutions for the transportation industry.

“ASG has a proven track record of helping SaaS companies grow and build out reliable, resilient software services delivering enduring value and competitive advantage,” said Prasad Gollapalli, Founder and CEO of Trucker Tools. “Their philosophy, mindset and approach complement Trucker Tools culture and values, and are well-aligned with our laser-focus on superior customer engagement and product performance. We are excited to leverage the ASG team’s skills and experience as we chart this next chapter in our sustainable growth journey.”

This deal marks ASG’s 35th acquisition to date, and the continuation of its investment in the logistics space.

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Trucker Tools was founded in 2013 by Prasad Gollapalli. With nearly 20 years of experience in management and product strategy with trucking and shipping software companies, Prasad was motivated to build an accurate, smartphone-based shipment visibility solution for drivers, owner-operators, small fleets and their broker-partners, with the goal of automating the delivery of reliable, real-time shipment tracking. He brought on as CTO Murali Yellepeddy who has 20 years of experience in building and delivering enterprise-grade, highly concurrent, customizable mobile and web platform applications built for both iOS and Android devices

The two then expanded the platform’s scope to address additional driver needs and deepen their digital connection with freight brokers. Trucker Tools subsequently launched predictive, digital freight matching and automated one-click booking, streamlining how brokers find and secure available trucks, and enabling drivers to prioritize, select and book loads straight from their phones. Some 300 freight brokers are on the platform today, along with almost 1.4 million truckers on the mobile booking and tracking app.

Trucker Tools will also welcome Jesse Buckingham, former executive at two high growth logistics technology businesses, as Chief Revenue Officer.

“Prasad, Murali and team have built the leading tracking and digital freight matching platform for brokered freight,” said Buckingham. “There are many players that are trying to disrupt transportation. What’s special about Trucker Tools is their belief that digital transformation comes from working with the industry, not against it. The trust and deep relationships they’ve earned by operating from this belief sets them apart.”

“ASG and Alpine’s access to resources and their deep experience building successful SaaS companies is a tremendous advantage that will further improve our product development, delivery and platform utility for 3PLs, brokers and truckers,” concluded Gollapalli.

He added that combined resources of ASG and Trucker Tools will benefit employees, suppliers, partners and most importantly, its growing community of users. That includes the nearly 300 3PL and broker-customers, and the 1.4 million truckers and 170,000 small-fleet operators who rely on the Trucker Tools mobile app to efficiently secure quality freight, automate the booking process, provide real-time automated tracking, digitally manage documents, and optimize how they route and run their trucks.

About Trucker Tools

Based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by nearly 1.4 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first “one-click” digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls.

About ASG

ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine partners with CEOs first and places them into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.