Fortna and Journeys Partner to Drive Omnichannel Transformation Success

ATLANTA, GA (June 22, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced their recent omnichannel transformation implementation for footwear retailer Journeys has enabled 200% growth in their eCommerce fulfillment channel.

In addition, the new automated processes and technologies delivered a 40% increase in labor productivity and capacity to accommodate SKU growth. The omnichannel operation is agile and designed to scale up for the 4X volume increase realized during peak seasons in both retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

As a result of the omnichannel transformation, Journeys has been named to Supply and Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects Award.

“Fortna is proud to partner with Journeys to design a solution that helps them exceed customers’ expectations by increasing efficiency and capacity in their omnichannel order fulfillment capabilities,” said Chris Slover, Fortna’s Vice President, Sales. “The updated automation will provide Journeys the adaptability to meet dynamic customer digital and retail demands,” he added.

Pete Hicks, Journeys CMO stated, “It was important for us to have flexibility and scalability, and to build not just for today, but for the future growth of Journeys.”

Journeys, an American omnichannel retailer of footwear marketed to teens and young adults, also enhanced employee engagement zones in their Tennessee facility including a café, gym, and training center to help recruit, train, and retain the area’s best associates.



The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

