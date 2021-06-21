Are you certifiable?

Logistics real estate giant Prologis says it has a plan to help develop the next generation of talent for the logistics sector. Last month, the San Francisco-based company announced it had teamed up with the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) to create a new industry certificate program for warehouse, distribution, and transportation workers. The program is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2021.

According to Prologis, the industry-driven certificate will serve as a standard for core skills in logistics and builds on a self-paced online curriculum it introduced last year. Developed in collaboration with Prologis customers—including the third-party logistics service providers NFI and Geodis—the courses are designed to help students acquire foundational skills and gain an understanding of the logistics sector. After successfully passing an exam, students will receive completion certificates, digital badges, and credentials for their resumes.

“The need for skilled logistics workers has never been greater, particularly as warehousing and logistics operators strive to meet demand driven by faster fulfillment and higher inventory levels,” Prologis chief legal officer and ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) head Edward Nekritz, said in a release. “Our future-focused approach drives our efforts to build a talent pipeline for our customers, with an emphasis on revitalizing career pathways and creating economic opportunity in the communities where we operate.”

The first-of-its-kind certificate is being developed as part of the global Prologis Community Workforce Initiative (CWI). The company has pledged to train 25,000 individuals for jobs in transportation, distribution, and logistics by the end of 2025.