Srini Venkatesan Promoted to Sunland Logistics Solutions' VP of Solutions & Strategy

Sunland Logistics Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Srini Venkatesan to VP of Solutions & Strategy. Srini joined the 3PL in 2017 with over 15 years of experience in logistics engineering design & implementation for customers across multiple verticals, including automotive, pharmaceutical, and retail.

With his combined strategic business acumen, advanced technical prowess, and talent for leading cross-functional team collaboration, Srini has been essential to Sunland’s recent growth and enhanced customer experience.

As Vice President of Solutions and Strategy, Venkatesan will continue to lead Sunland’s growing Information Technology and Engineering Solutions teams as the company expands its advanced technology into Computer Vision, Drone, and Autonomous Mobile Robotics applications to better serve our customers.

In response to the recent promotion, Venkatesan shares, “It’s an exciting time in the supply chain industry and to be working for a growing third party logistics company. I am honored by the opportunity to help provide strategic leadership to expand the value Sunland can offer customers through innovative solutions and new technologies.”

About Sunland Logistics Solutions is a Top 100 3PL partner leveraging leading technologies and Lean principles to help shippers and manufacturers improve performance and drive value in their supply chains. With advanced distribution practices, expertise in eCommerce fulfillment and reverse logistics, inventory visibility, and a wide range of value-added services, Sunland specializes in supporting companies in the retail, automotive, industrial, and chemical industries.