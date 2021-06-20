INFOGRAPHIC

Shock and au(tomation): How Covid is changing the warehouse fulfillment game

A new survey explores the pandemic’s impact on order fulfillment operations and what it all means for the future.

June 20, 2021
Diane Rand
What a difference a year makes! The rapid growth of e-commerce fulfillment volumes in the wake of the pandemic—coupled with labor shortages, labor capacity restrictions, and social distancing requirements—has driven lasting changes to the warehouse fulfillment landscape. The trend lines point to continued e-commerce growth, even as Covid-19 restrictions ease and more shoppers return to stores, making investments in warehouse automation technologies critical. In fact, 60% of respondents to a survey conducted by DC Velocity and management consulting firm ARC Advisory Group in early 2021 said it’s likely they will invest in some form of automated technology over the next three years.

