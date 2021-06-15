ePicker Announces Line of Material Handling Equipment for eCommerce, Retail, Manufacturing, etc.

ePicker, an elite material handling equipment provider, today launched its innovative fleet of stackers, pallet jacks, access vehicles and Lithium-Ion powered forklifts that maximize the efficiency and productivity of material handling operations.



With changes in the supply chain brought on quickly by the pandemic over the last year, warehouse space has become tighter and retail operations are changing. ePicker launched its line of material handling equipment to fill the gaps left by traditional forklift companies with more bulky products. Whether case picking, loading and unloading trailers, direct store deliveries, traveling across the warehouse without strain, feeding a manufacturing process, or maneuvering between narrow aisles, ePicker has a solution that will maximize efficiency and provide added safety for employees with affordable price points.

“The 24/7 nature of today’s business world demands efficiency, innovation and accuracy,” said Jason Bratton, General Manager for ePicker. “Current supply chain constraints are creating shortages in material handling equipment. Customers want solutions that are different than what has been done before.”

In today’s warehouse environment, there is no room for downtime, and ePicker has leveraged Lithium-Ion technology in some of its models to boost productivity and reduce, or even eliminate downtime. Lithium-Ion batteries are becoming the standard for most electric warehouse vehicles. They are more efficient, and with proper charging can run longer periods of time. Lithium-ion batteries are lightweight, allow for opportunity charging during shifts and are maintenance-free, making them perfect for almost every application in the market today.

“We are seeing more than 80 percent of our product demonstrations turn into instant sales at client locations. We believe our product line fills a gap where other suppliers fall short, and we stand by our tag line, ‘ePicker, picking up where others leave off,’” continued Bratton.

ePicker provides its material handling equipment through a national distribution network. Dealers interested in joining the ePicker network can contact ePicker today at epicker.com.

About ePicker

ePicker is an elite fleet of material handling equipment that operates everywhere it is needed, every day. Thriving in tight spaces and helping to increase warehouse efficiency, ePicker solutions have intuitive controls and the most current safety features. The company offers electric pallet jacks, stackers, access vehicles, and Lithium-Ion powered forklifts that are ideal for retail, eCommerce, warehouse, manufacturing and other industrial and commercial operations. For more information, please visit: www.ePicker.com or stay connected via social media.