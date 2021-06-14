HUNTER INDUSTRIAL FANS NAMES BENJAMIN BRAITSCH AS JAN FAN CHANNEL DIRECTOR

Hunter Industrial Fans, a division of the Hunter Fan Company, has added Benjamin Braitsch as Channel Director for the company’s Jan Fan division. In 2019, Hunter Industrial acquired Jan Fan, a manufacturer and distributor of fixed and rolling-mount caged fan solutions for commercial and industrial workspaces.

As Channel Director, Braitsch will oversee Jan Fan’s sales strategy and focus on developing, nurturing and growing the business in partnership with the brand’s key accounts and distributors. Braitsch will also manage administration and customer support for sales, logistics, distribution, delivery and more.

Braitsch previously served as President & CEO and Market Development Director for Airmaster Fan Company, responsible for all strategic business aspects as well as developing marketing and sales strategies and brand partnerships. During his five years as President and CEO of Airmaster Fan Company, Braitsch increased profit margins by 10 percent and kept employee turnover below six percent.

"Ben has a proven track record of excellence in achieving sales goals, increasing profit margins, expanding customer bases and cultivating productive and engaging workplace environments," said Mark D’Agostino, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Hunter Industrial. “We're confident that the Jan Fan division will experience outstanding growth under his direction."

Hunter Industrial’s Jan Fan products feature easy installation processes and offer several mounting options, making the fans ideal for indoor and outdoor settings. The fans range in sizes from 12 to 30 inches and feature an energy-saving module.

In addition to Jan Fan, Hunter Industrial specializes in high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) fans for industrial and commercial industries, including automotive, manufacturing, warehouse/distribution, food and beverage, agriculture, fitness and more. To learn more about Hunter Industrial, visit hunterfan.com/industrial.

For more information on Jan Fan or to purchase a fan for your space, visit janfan.com.

About Jan Fan

Jan Fan is a leading manufacturer of industrial fans that include: heavy-duty pedestal fans, mounted fans, shop fans, floor fans, and mobile fans. The industrial fans are considered to be the most energy-efficient, maintenance-free fans on the market. Jan Fan has become the automotive and heavy industry standard, a reputation earned by providing superior fan quality and outstanding customer service for over 50 years. To learn more, visit janfan.com.

About Hunter Industrial Fans

Since 1886, Hunter Fan Company’s focus has been on providing and enhancing comfort for consumers. Hunter’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship and innovation is why the company remains unrivaled today—and why Hunter’s fans last for generations. Hunter Industrial is part of that heritage, and the industrial division’s high-volume, low-speed fans embody Hunter’s passion for pioneering breakthroughs in ceiling fan technologies. Hunter Industrial’s fans are designed with every person in the process in mind—from installer to owner. Based in Nashville, Tenn., Hunter Industrial’s designers, engineers and technicians work together to test, prototype and manufacture every fan to perfection. For more information, visit www.hunterfan.com/industrial.

