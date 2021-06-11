CBRE Facilitates Sale of Central Florida Integrated Logistics Park

CBRE facilitated the sale of the Central Florida Integrated Logistics Park, a 894-acre site located at 4116 Logistics Parkway in Winter Haven, FL. CBRE sold the property to an affiliate of Tratt Properties, a Phoenix-based national investor and industrial developer. The site is planned for over eight million sq. ft. of speculative industrial space in the vibrant Polk County, Florida market.

CBRE’s David Murphy, Monica Wonus, and Cameron Thomas represented the seller in the transaction.

“The demand for developable industrial land has increased dramatically due to the impact of e-commerce and the rapidly growing Florida population,” said Mr. Murphy, an Executive Vice President at CBRE. “There is a lot of momentum in the area as companies are recognizing the site’s unique attributes and prime location that can provide them with an advantage in the highly competitive logistics and supply chain space.”

The Central Florida Integrated Logistics Park is near major thoroughfares and the CSX Rail Intermodal Facility. Its strong infrastructure of utilities can accommodate a wide variety of users from food and cold storage to manufacturers and statewide logistics companies.