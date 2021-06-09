From the bean to the cup: Dachser Supports Brazilian Coffee Imports as U.S. Demand Grows

A recent study from the National Coffee Association indicates that COVID-19 is driving record-breaking coffee consumption in the United States and it is turning to its principal coffee trading partner, Brazil to meet the increased demand.

The leading producer and exporter of coffee, Brazil grows over one-third of the world’s coffee supply and a key importer is the United States, which, according to the USDA, is the second largest importer of coffee beans worldwide with imports projected to increase eight percent to 26.0 million bags in 2021 vs 2020.

“Coffee-loving Americans gravitate toward Brazil’s Arabica beans in particular. Every year, Dachser transports thousands of pounds of coffee beans from Brazilian suppliers to the United States. Our specialized transportation services for these sensitive products help to support the growing U.S. demand with reliability, agility, and precision,” said Ralph Riehl, Managing Director Americas at Dachser Air & Sea Logistics.

With Americans consuming 400 million cups of coffee per day, the U.S. is the leading consumer of coffee in the world. What’s more, a recent 2021 U.S. national coffee data trends report indicates the COVID-19 pandemic has driven record U.S. coffee consumption. It states that 85 percent of coffee drinkers have at least one cup (up eight percent since January 2020) with an average daily consumption steady at nearly two cups per capita.

In general, the majority of Brazilian coffee bean exports destined to the U.S. are transported in containers by sea. Conversely, airfreight is utilized for roasted coffee bean exports due to their extreme sensitivity to environment and temperature fluctuations. In fact, they are packed in vacuum boxes and thermal blankets in order to prevent any temperature variations and to extend its shelf life.

Dachser’s dedicated teams understand the specifics of how to securely ship from Brazil to the U.S. and worldwide. By leveraging Dachser’s extensive global network, customers can rest assured that Dachser has the knowledge, capacity and expertise to ensure their coffee supply chain operations run smoothly and without interruptions.

“Dachser solves logistics challenges for suppliers across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. We are delighted to fulfill an integral part of the coffee supply chain for our customers and are committed to streamlining their logistics operations,” added Mr. Riehl. “At Dachser, we collaborate closely with our customers so shipments arrive on-time, cost-effectively and in the best condition.”