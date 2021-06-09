Toradex extends Torizon as DevOps platform for IoT Linux devices

Horw, Switzerland — Toradex is extending its Torizon operating system for use as a full IoT development and operations (DevOps) platform for Linux devices. The operating system will now include free remotely hosted updates, device monitoring features, and a fleet management solution.

Torizon enables modern, iterative product development by seamlessly integrating hardware, a Linux OS, development tools, remote updates and fleet operations. The result is a scalable solution for devices requiring high reliability and security.



In the 'Smarter Products Need Smarter Development' paper from May 2021, Forrester Consulting found that traditional embedded development practices are insufficient when building smart, digital products. They also reported that that 79% of decision-makers say challenges with smart product development and delivery negatively impact their firms in delivering digital products. (*Footnote: Smarter Products Need Smarter Development)

Torizon brings state-of-the-art product development principles to demanding applications in such industries as industrial automation, healthcare, smart cities and transportation. Torizon allows businesses to ship products quickly, continuously improve the user experience, fix bugs, and patch security vulnerabilities securely and robustly.



Software developers can take advantage of TorizonCore, a ready-to-use Linux distribution that eliminates the complexity of maintaining a custom-built embedded Linux distribution. Smart options allow developers to tailor TorizonCore to accommodate purpose-built hardware and special product needs. Torizon provides optional integration with modern tools, such as Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code, to speed up development.



Today, Toradex is announcing the extension of the Torizon platform to support not only development for IoT devices, but also the operation and maintenance of these devices. Torizon is seamlessly integrated with the latest Computer on Modules featuring NXP® i.MX 8, i.MX 7 and i.MX 6. Tight hardware and software integration offers excellent quality control and speeds up product development.

Torizon reduces the risk of device recalls: The device monitoring feature facilitates early detection of potential issues, and the upcoming remote access feature makes it possible to address those issues before they lead to device failures. Torizon also makes new business models possible, since businesses can offer software and features as paid add-ons, allow customers to monitor device fleets, and much more.

Toradex’s Computer on Modules and Linux offerings are proven in thousands of applications, many of which require extreme reliability. Torizon targets these same applications, and to meet these challenging requirements, Torizon offers a wide range of security and reliability features.

TorizonCore and development tools for it are offered for free. Cloud-based features, such as Over-the-Air Updates, Device Monitoring and Fleet Management are offered as subscriptions, including a free tier with basic features and support for unlimited devices. To learn more and get started, please visit http://www.toradex.com/torizon.

About Toradex:

Toradex specializes in embedded hardware and software, offering Arm®-based system-on-modules (SoMs), customized single-board computers (SBCs), and industrial-grade software. Toradex’s software offerings include Torizon, an easy-to-use, open-source embedded Linux distribution.

Toradex’s offerings are an ideal fit in fields like healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, testing and measurement, and smart cities. Its off-the-shelf, commercial SoMs for embedded computing are easy to use and pin-compatible for improved scalability. They also come with free premium support and long-term product availability. Through innovation, Toradex performs market-leading integration of hardware, software and services to reduce complexity, time-to-market, risk and costs for its customers.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Horw, Switzerland, the company’s network stretches across the globe, with offices in the U.S., Vietnam, China, India, Japan and Brazil. For more information, please visit https://www.toradex.com/.

For media queries, please contact: Lakshmi Naidu: lakshmi.naidu@toradex.com