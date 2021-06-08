Geek+ enables Siemens Switchgear Shanghai to realize flexible manufacturing and join industry 4.0

Beijing, May 20th, 2021 – Geek+, a global AMR leader, announces the successful deployment of AMRs in Siemens Switchgear Shanghai’s factory. By implementing a fully automated and flexible system, combining four AI-driven robotics solutions, the world-leading manufacturer has committed to provide better service to its customers and join industry 4.0.

Siemens Switchgear Shanghai started to consider automation after the company experienced a surge in demand for customized equipment, putting a strain on an already complex production process subject to inefficient storage of raw materials, labor-intensive material handling, and low visibility of the production process. After evaluating several automation solutions, the company chose Geek+ solution to realize a more dynamic and efficient production process.

Through the seamless collaboration of four types of AI-driven logistics robots, including P800 Goods-to-Person robot, C200S Bin-to-Person robot, four-way shuttle, and heavy-load handling robot M1000, Geek+ has consolidated the process for receiving raw materials, quality checking, storing, outbound collection, and transportation of raw materials from storage to the production line. With 2-3 times more storage capacity, 99.99% accurate operations, 2.5 times storing efficiency, outbound collection process improved by 2.15 times, and 30% less manual labor needed, Geek+ has helped the customer streamline operations and realize an intelligent upgrade.

Intelligent robots can be easily integrated with other equipment and existing infrastructure, allowing a more dynamic installation. This has allowed the manufacturer to secure record-high production levels throughout the implementation process. Additionally, intelligent robots enable real-time visualization of inventory as well as the unification of material information and the physical logistics scenarios, making it easier to follow, control, and adjust the manufacturing process. Flexibility also implies a more responsive system that, powered by intelligent algorithms and heat map software technology, will adjust the logistics operations daily according to the production plan, for maximum efficiency.

Yong Zheng, CEO and founder of Geek+, says: “We are very happy that Siemens Switchgear Shanghai has chosen our solutions and look forward to continuing to work together to improve the production process. Today, the life-cycle of products is becoming shorter and shorter while higher requirements for more customizations, there’s a general need for more flexibility in industrial settings. Autonomous mobile robots represent a flexible automation technology that allows companies to adjust to market changes and realize rapid capacity expansion. Compared with traditional automation solutions, robot deployment is faster.”

By implementing Geek+ solution, it proves commitment to provide better customer service and a safer environment for warehouse employees, and through the integration of big data and the opportunity to fine-tune the system, continue to evolve and compete globally as we move towards industry 4.0.

