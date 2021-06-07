Port of NY and NJ sees double-digit increase in cargo volume

The Port of New York and New Jersey reported record cargo volume this spring, fueled by a continued surge in imports, officials said today.

The port posted double-digit increases in total container volume, container imports, and autos, and set a new April record for rail volume, the most recent monthly data reported. Total April volume reached 712,799 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a more than 27% increase compared to a year-ago and a new monthly record.

Imports rose by nearly 27% percent in April, totaling 359,265 TEUs; from January through April, imports reached more than 1.4 million TEUs, a 24% increase compared to the same period in 2020, at the start of Covid-19 pandemic. Exports increased 25% compared to a year ago; year to date, loaded exports decreased 3%.

Export empties increased more than 29% year-over-year in April and were up nearly 40% for the first three months of the year. Import empties rose by 38% year-over-year for the first quarter.

April rail volume set a record high, totaling 63,896 containers, an increase of 13% from the previous year’s April figure. Total rail volume for the year through April is 6% greater than the same period in 2020, officials reported.

Auto volume also posted double-digit increases in April: A total of 43,036 autos moved through the port, up 31% compared to April 2020. Auto volume for the year is 16% greater than the same period of 2020.