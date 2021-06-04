GET REAL. GET HYUNDAI.

Sponsored by:





In Korean, the word hyundai means modernity. Our founder chose the name to symbolize his philosophy that success comes from challenging oneself to constantly innovate. Today, we build on his legacy by continually delivering high-quality, value-driven products that can support your evolving needs. We focus on building the most durable, reliable, safe, and comfortable forklifts available, backed by Hyundai’s industry-leading warranties.

We know there’s more than one type of business, and we don’t expect one forklift to fit all. That’s why we’ve got a wide variety of models for you to choose from. Whether you’re lifting concrete or lumber, filling warehouses or trucks, working inside or outside — or even both, we can make it easier for you to get the hard work done.

SAFETY SOLUTIONS

At Hyundai we’re dedicated to delivering safety features that do more than protect operators and equipment: The tools and technology that come standard in our forklifts improve your ability to prevent accidents and maintain a safer overall work environment.

PROACTIVE PREVENTION

Our innovative, technology-driven features address the factors that typically cause forklift accidents. By automatically identifying and responding to potential risk, correcting user error, and providing operator alerts, our features proactively reduce the number of dangerous situations in your workplace — preventing accidents, reducing injuries, and enhancing working conditions.

SMOOTH OPERATIONS

Our lifts come standard with multiple mirrors, lights, and cameras that improve operator visibility and increase their ability to safely maneuver equipment regardless of environment, light conditions, or obstacles. In addition, our forklifts feature LED dashboard monitors that improve the ability of operators to safely load and unload, by providing safety-related information such as load weight, mast tilt degree, and vehicle incline information in real time.

AWARENESS ADVOCATE

Hyundai is committed to safety first. We work with our dealers and partners to actively support safety education, training, and promotion efforts. We’re a proud supporter of the annual industrywide National Forklift Safety Day and its focus on helping keep forklift safety top of mind.

For more information and to find a dealer near you, go to www.hyundaiforkliftamericas.com.

Contributed by Hyundai Forklift Americas