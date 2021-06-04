Uptake Partners With Inductive Automation With New Cross-Platform Capabilities

Uptake, the leader in Industrial AI and Analytics, announced today the availability of Uptake Fusion Cloud Datastore for Ignition by Inductive Automation on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. In just three minutes, operators in process-intensive industries like chemicals, oil and gas, renewables, manufacturing, and mining can purchase Uptake Fusion from the Marketplace and install it directly into their enterprise tenant in Azure. At a minimum of 20,000 events per second throughput, users are able to transfer their OT data in Ignition to Azure for greater enterprise access and usability.

“Better business decisions that optimize costs, mitigate risks, and enhance revenue assurance all begin with the elevation of high-fidelity operational data to the cloud,” said Dr. Dave Shook, Chief Data Officer at Uptake. “With Uptake Fusion, companies can now cost-effectively scale the development of context-rich advanced applications across their organization. That way, individual decision-makers have the frontline intelligence they need, whether that is operational monitoring, reporting, or planning.”

Uptake Fusion establishes a connector with Ignition — and any SCADA or control system, historian, or IIoT sensor. Then organizing that time-series, sensor, and metadata, and retaining co-existing data models, Uptake Fusion transports OT data to Azure for long-term storage. Once in the enterprise tenant, internal and third-party consumers have access to the data with an open format for visualization, analytics, and orchestration, allowing them to use Microsoft Power BI, PowerApps, and Azure Time Series Insights or their preferred tools to derive data insights. An offline datastore secures the stream against loss, with built-in recovery features.

In addition, Uptake Fusion reduces the number of connections between data collection systems like Ignition and the SaaS platforms operators already have in place, protecting critical underlying plant systems from cyber-threats. The consolidation of high volumes of data in Azure permits SCADA systems and historians to perform as originally intended for plant staff, securely scaling the demand for data by different internal and SaaS consumers.

“The out-of-the-box collection and cross-platform compatibility that Ignition users know and leverage on a day-to-day basis are extended to the cloud by Uptake Fusion,” shared Don Pearson, Chief Strategy Officer at Inductive Automation. “This integration empowers Ignition users with the data-centric, cost-effective approach to industrial intelligence for rapid use across their organizations.”

Uptake Fusion also expedites the deployment of applications such as intelligent events, process optimization, forecasting, and AI/ML predictive analytics, including through Uptake’s portfolio of advanced analytics. Industrial companies and Ignition users like Ensign Drilling, a global leader in well drilling and services, are using Uptake Fusion to increase productivity and uncover more value from its operational data. Currently, Ensign is leveraging the Uptake solution to strengthen the deployment of ML models for data classification.

“Uptake Fusion supplemented our on-premise historian in a secure and reliable manner,” shared Sean Halloran, VP of Wellsite Technology at Ensign. “The Uptake solution has improved our access to data and enabled better and faster decision-making across business units, accelerating Ensign’s digital transformation.”

This announcement comes as Uptake recently announced the availability of Uptake Fusion for OSIsoft PI users, as well as its partnership with Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process company. Uptake also recently acquired ShookIOT, a leader in cloud-native data integration and integrity, strengthening its capabilities to accelerate digital transformation for asset-intensive companies.