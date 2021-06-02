Volvo Group, Qualcomm Ventures, Zebra Technologies to Share Strategies at FourKites’ Summit

FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, will host a three-part webinar series exploring how some of the world’s most successful brands are leveraging new technologies to enable end-to-end multimodal visibility and create a more autonomous and intelligent supply network. The virtual End-to-End Supply Chain Optimization Summit will be held June 15-17, 2021, and will feature speakers from Volvo Group Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Zebra Technologies and others.

After a year of unprecedented supply chain challenges, the summit will focus on how companies can leverage real-time transportation visibility platforms (RTTVPs) and other cutting-edge technologies to anticipate potential disruptions and respond quickly to improve delivery times, reduce detention, optimize labor and protect workers – seamlessly, from origin to final destination and across all modes and geographies.

“The pandemic and related challenges of the last year have shaken the logistics industry from its torpor and accelerated the move to automated, intelligent and collaborative global supply chains,” said Dan Tram, Investment Director of Volvo Group Venture Capital. “It’s clear that end-to-end visibility with powerful, predictive insight is the way forward for supply chains today. We look forward to sharing with and learning from the FourKites Community in this upcoming optimization summit.”

FourKites pioneered supply chain visibility in 2014 and was recently recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. The summit brings together many of the FourKites community’s visionary investors, customers and partners, with a focus on enabling a more autonomous and intelligent supply network, from warehouse and yard operations, to ocean and over-the-road transportation and more.

Sarah Barnes Humphrey of the Let’s Talk Supply Chain podcast will serve as moderator. Sessions include: “The Smart Data Revolution: Practical Applications For Supply Chain Optimization,” a customer panel exploring how artificial intelligence and machine learning can be leveraged to improve service and productivity in transportation; “Smoother Seas Ahead: Leveraging Automation to Simplify Global Shipping,” a discussion around how automation is redefining end-to-end management of international shipments; and “Bridging the Yard Data Gap: Where Supply Chain Visibility Has Never Gone Before,” a panel that will explore common issues across yard operations and the opportunity to leverage IoT technology to create operational efficiencies.

“We are seeing significant momentum with the use of artificial intelligence in the transportation space, as evidenced by our recent patent on providing ETAs in the absence of any GPS data. There continue to be tremendous opportunities with machine learning driving 4-6X improvement in prescriptive analytics and ETA accuracy – and with the largest repository of supply chain data in the world, FourKites is leading the charge when it comes to harnessing the power of our global platform data to drive real business value for our users,” said FourKites Chief Technology Officer Vivek Vaid. “In our upcoming summit, we look forward to digging into the tools, best practices and benefits that shippers and customers are seeing from the application of data science across their supply chains.”

Register today for FourKites’ End-to-End Supply Chain Optimization Summit at https://pages.fourkites.com/2021-innovation-summit.html. And if you’re interested in learning about how Cardinal Health, America’s 14th-largest company, is leveraging data and cutting-edge technology to optimize its end-to-end supply chain and create a frictionless customer experience, register for FourKites’ upcoming webinar on Supply Chain Transformation at Massive Scale, coming up on June 8 (https://pages.fourkites.com/webinar-building-a-cognitive-supply-chain.html?utm_medium=press).

FourKites is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 500 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.