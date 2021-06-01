Fortna Names Ted Dunham as Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, GA (June 1, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced the appointment of Ted Dunham as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Dunham will develop strategies that continue to position Fortna as the industry leader for digital transformation of omnichannel and eCommerce fulfillment. Responsible for global sales, marketing and business development, Dunham will lead commercial initiatives that include innovative solutioning with robotics, intelligent software and advanced technologies.

“Ted’s comprehensive business experience in leading and managing client partner relationships will continue to elevate the brand,” said Rob McKeel, CEO at Fortna. “I look forward to leveraging his talent and executive acumen in managing high-performing teams to grow additional market share and ensure long-term profitable and consistent growth,” he continued.

“I am eager to join the Fortna team and continue the work of enabling resilient operations, solving complex distribution challenges for clients in the face of today’s Distribution Revolution,” stated Dunham. “I look forward to delivering unique solutions that drive business outcomes based on data-driven design, optimization science and FortnaWES™.”

Dunham joins Fortna from GE Healthcare where he most recently served as North Central Region President. He was responsible for coaching and leading field-based teams as they reinvented client engagement strategies and completed a go-to-market transformation. Prior to that role, Ted provided executive leadership and powered additional GE Healthcare teams to enable and drive customer success. He holds a Master of Business Administration with Honors from the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Vermont.

