ADS Enhances Its Corporate Social Responsibility, Ramps-Up Commitment to DC Area Youth

Washington, DC - May 26, 2021 –For over two decades Acquired Data Solutions (ADS), a leading-edge technology and engineering solutions provider, has centered its corporate social responsibility initiatives around the most pressing digital divide issues in the DC region. By partnering with DC area non-profits like Byte Back, On Ramps to Careers, and City Works, ADS has provided leadership and resources to its underserved and underemployed populations. The latest iteration of ADS’ programs is focused on expanding this commitment to help youth bridge the post-pandemic digital divide.

For the 2nd consecutive summer and 6th overall, ADS will host 40+ high school and college interns as part of the MBSYEP. ADS uses a camp model to teach career readiness to both high school and college students in which a DC teacher acts as the camp director, the college students are the camp counselors, and the high school students are the campers. Traditional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and STEAM (“A” for Art) programs teach critical technical skills to youth, it alone is not enough to adequately prepare them for their careers.

In the summer of 2020, when in-person programs were impossible, ADS addressed these concerns by rearranging the letter in STEAM to create TEAMS (Technology, Economic, Arts, Marketing and Socialize) and teaching 50 high school and college students virtually. ADS has evolved its highly successful and unique six-week “T.E.A.M.S.” program to M.A.S.T.E.R.Y (TEAMS + RY) which now stands for Mindset-Art-Storytelling-Technology-Economy-Reflection and You. The goal is to integrate these additional elements in an effort to instill human skills beyond the technical skills emphasized in STEM. This helps youth achieve a greater inward focus around well-being, self-awareness, social responsibility, and economic considerations, in order to become more effective and productive in the journey of life.

The fact that the T is in middle of MASTERY means that the Technology is always at the center. This summer programs will teach Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence through ChatBots.

“ADS continues to be an ardent champion for closing the digital divide and believes that a foundational background in MASTERY will have significant impact on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) issues,” ADS’ CEO, Steve Seiden said. “This progression is essential to enable the programs to reach more underserved youth in the DC area. We share a common passion for the importance of preparing the next generation for successful careers in STEM and the evolving digital landscape. MASTERY puts all of this together with an added emphasis on the individual, the YOU piece. You can’t beat peers teaching peers, and this collaboration, along with the technical skills youth amass from our programs is essential to equip them for what it takes to achieve more, today and tomorrow.”

About Acquired Data Solutions

Acquired Data Solutions has over 20 years’ experience providing Engineering & Technology Solutions in Test, Automation, Integration, and Cybersecurity for the engineering life cycle to government agencies and the commercial sector. To learn more visit www.acquireddatasolutions.com.