DAT, FourKites partner to provide unparalleled visibility into spot truckload shipments

DAT Freight & Analytics, North America’s largest marketplace for truckload freight, and FourKites, the leading real-time supply chain visibility platform in the world, today announced a strategic partnership that will bring real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility to the DAT network.

The partnership will give brokers the ability to seamlessly improve customer service and strengthen relationships with carriers, reducing the need for check-calls and ETA management. It will also enable carriers to quickly integrate tracking through their ELD or other applications.

The partnership will provide DAT customers with valuable new insight into the status of their loads from dock to dock, including predictive ETAs and wait-time information at more than 1 million shipper docks across North America. Access to real-time visibility data has been proven to lower organizations’ operating costs, improve on-time performance and enable stronger customer relationships.

In addition, from within the DAT platform, carriers will gain access to FourKites’ Partner Hub, the industry’s first ELD onboarding solution that addresses brokers’ and carriers’ needs for total transparency, advanced security and user controls.

Trucks on the FourKites platform will be easily identifiable to shippers and freight brokers in the DAT network, giving DAT customers access to the largest pool of “trackable” capacity on the spot market.

Claude Pumilia, DAT President and CEO, said: “We chose to partner with FourKites because of its market-leading data quality and proven ability to break down barriers to data-sharing and collaboration. By working with carriers that already are part of the world’s largest visibility platform, shippers and brokers on our network will benefit from greater efficiency and transparency.”

Said Matt Elenjickal, FourKites founder and CEO: “DAT is an industry pioneer and there is absolutely no better partner with whom to embark on this audacious goal of providing full visibility into North American brokered freight. Our goal is to empower every broker and carrier with high-quality visibility data so they can enhance equipment utilization, increase driver productivity and run an efficient, sustainable freight network.”

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the industry’s largest truckload freight marketplace. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights derived from 249 million freight matches and a database of $110 billion in annual market transactions. As the industry standard in truckload pricing, DAT’s freight rate database also provides the settlement prices against which trucking freight futures contracts are traded.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000 and Russell 1000 indices.

FourKites is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains.

More than 500 of the world’s most recognized brands—including nine of the top 10 CPG and 18 of the top 20 food and beverage companies—trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains.