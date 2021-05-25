Trucking group to research labor issues like younger drivers, legalized marijuana, in-cab cameras

A logistics industry group will study developing trends in labor issues and electric trucks as part of its top five issues to track in the trucking sector this year, according to the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI).

ATRI’s Research Advisory Committee (RAC) selected its annual list of research topics through input including the leading concerns identified in the group’s yearly “Top Industry Issues Survey.” That process identified five topics for the 2021 ATRI Top Research Priorities list.

The result focused on two main groups of industry concerns, including driver shortages and the growing conversation of trucks from diesel to electric power.

First on the list was “understanding how to best integrate 18- to 20-year olds into the trucking industry.” That research will follow a case-study approach to document best practices for recruiting, training, and retaining younger individuals into trucking careers.

Second was “charging infrastructure considerations for electric trucks,” including a trucking industry-focused assessment of issues such as power demand scenarios, availability of grid connectivity, and vehicle charging requirements.

Third was “marijuana and other drugs: impacts of decriminalization on the trucking industry.” As more states move to decriminalize marijuana and other drugs, this study would update ATRI’s 2019 report by examining roadway safety and workforce impacts in those states changing their controlled substance laws.

Fourth was “quantifying the impacts of driver-facing cameras on fleets and drivers,” with a focus on safety, litigation, and workforce impacts.

And fifth was “understanding the environmental impacts of zero emission trucks,” following a comparative environmental impact study of the full lifecycle – manufacturing, operations, and disposal – of electric versus diesel Class 8 trucks.