Varcode Provides Time and Temperature Monitoring for Asset Tracking Solution from Media Sourcery

CHICAGO – May 25, 2021 – Varcode™, maker of digital time- and temperature-sensitive supply chain solutions, today announced an agreement to integrate its Smart Tag™ technology with Media Sourcery Inc.’s new cold chain solution. The solution’s initial application is for tracking COVID-19 test kits, monitoring that they are stored and transported at the proper temperature throughout the supply chain.

Varcode provides customized Smart Tag labels that are integrated into Austin, Texas-based Media Sourcery’s holistic cold chain solution. Varcode technology also enabled the workflow automation and security software provider to develop an iOS and Android app for scanning assets to log events in real time, and a browser app for reporting, recording data and for handheld barcode scanners.

“The addition of Varcode technology to Media Sourcery’s innovative solution directly supports the safe and eﬀective distribution of COVID-19 test kits,” said Joe Battoe, CEO of Varcode. “With the entire supply chain's workflow automated and recorded on a blockchain, laboratories and their customers can be assured of quality testing supplies, which result in more accurate outcomes.”

Varcode’s Smart Tags dynamically change based on customized time and temperature parameters. The labels use a combination of precisely tuned chemicals and a uniquely printed layer to capture temperature variances when and where they occur and create a permanent, irreversible digital record. Varcode time-temperature parameters are added to the blockchain data along with other asset tracking information.

“The transparency of having a shared public ledger for the transport, storage and handling events of the Osang GeneFinder™ COVID-19 Fast/Plus RealAmp Test Kits will provide unprecedented assurance to our labs, customers and test populations,” said James Bailey, president for Achieve Health Management, U.S. distributor for the test kits. “This application will also help ensure our end-to-end process provides proper test kit handling and storage in temperature-controlled environments for optimal test performance.”

Larry Ketchersid, CEO of Media Sourcery Inc. added: “Our partnership with Varcode supports the tracking of all assets requiring cold storage. Our cold chain solution is evolutionary from our workflow products, and revolutionary in the practical usage of blockchain technologies."

The Media Sourcery solution takes data from each event in the life of an asset, including location, user, temperature, event type and other details, and puts this information on the shared public ledger of a Topl blockchain. Users can quickly and easily see the entire event history of each asset currently in their inventory, in route to their facility, or used asset history.

Liberty Distribution in Simi Valley, Calif. operates the cold storage warehouse that receives, stores and ships the COVID-19 test kits. “Our coolers have temperature sensors monitoring that the kits are stored at the correct temperature,” said Louie Manalad, vice president of logistics and fulfillment. “The tracking provided with this solution lets us scan the kits when we ship them to record this, and allows the customers to scan upon receipt, making sure they were stored and transported correctly.”

About Media Sourcery, Inc.

Media Sourcery, Inc. (MSI) is an Austin-based workﬂow automation and security software and solutions company. MSI’s workﬂow automatioon products include workﬂow automation and aggregation, task automation and messaging/notifications. With a patent on non-repudiation, MSI has an emphasis on security in all their products and solutions, including audit trails, HIPAA compliance, encryption, and other features. MSI’s solutions have been deployed to automate supply chains, product orders, patient setup, device monitoring and alerting and many other processes in healthcare and other verticals. Their solutions build a bridge between enterprise and blockchain solutions. For more information, please contact Crystal Tate at 1-800-307-0709 x117 or visit our website www.mediasourcery.com.



About Varcode™

The name Varcode is short for variable barcode. Varcode is the developer of patented technology to enable scannable barcode labels to dynamically change based on prescribed time and temperature threshold conditions. These Smart Tags can be placed at the unit level and be scanned via any fixed or handheld scanner, smartphone, or tablet to capture location and time sensitive temperature data which are then uploaded to Varcode’s cloud-based, blockchain-enabled management system. The system provides real-time alerts via SMS and email to stakeholders as well as providing comprehensive track and trace provenance for temperature sensitive products such as perishable food and pharmaceuticals for safety, compliance and sustainability purposes. For additional information visit: www.Varcode.com.

