Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Evan Brown to Service Center Manager in Austin, Texas

LEXINGTON, S.C. (May 25, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Evan Brown has been promoted to service center manager in Austin, Texas.

Brown has more than six years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Charlotte service center in North Carolina as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including management trainee, inbound and outbound supervisor and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Evan values the importance of achieving quality results and implementing a team mindset in the work environment,” said Brian Schulz, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We’re looking forward to the experience, support and strong leadership that he will bring to the Austin team.”

Brown is excited to relocate back to Austin, Texas and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 480 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

