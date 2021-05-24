3G Launches Pacejet Transportation Planning for NetSuite

3G, a global provider of cloud-based transportation management software (TMS) and multi-carrier shipping solutions, today announced the launch of Pacejet Transportation Planning for NetSuite, making the solution available to midmarket shippers leveraging the NetSuite cloud-based ERP. Pacejet Transportation Planning is an order fulfillment solution catered to NetSuite users, leveraging 3G’s advanced transportation optimization engine to evaluate consolidation opportunities and select the most efficient and cost-effective combination of transportation modes and carriers.

“Transportation Planning was developed to control inbound planning for a shipper’s operations, consolidating multiple sales orders into fewer, more efficient, cost-effective shipments,” said Ron Lee, Chief Technology Officer, Pacejet a division of 3G. “The solution is designed to reduce costs up to 30 percent, and lower carrier rates as much as 20 percent.”

The benefits of Pacejet Transportation Planning include:

Fewer shipments: Automatically combines orders with similar ship-to locations, delivery windows and weights.

Reduced costs: Assigns the optimal transportation mode and carrier for each shipment via combined network of parcel, less-than-truckload, and 3PL service providers.

Increased warehouse and transportation efficiencies: Minimizes the number of shipments that need to be packed.

“Pacejet Transportation Planning provides NetSuite ERP customers with an easy and seamless user experience that makes inbound planning as quick and simple as possible,” said Guido Haarmans, Vice President, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp extends our robust ERP solution and helps NetSuite customers achieve highly configurable, next-gen collaborative planning to accurately balance orders and shipping plans.”