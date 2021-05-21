Goodman commences work on a major urban regeneration project in Orange County, CA

Goodman has commenced development of a 1.5 million-square-foot, four building logistics campus in Orange County, CA, a prime logistics location. Scheduled for opening in spring 2022, Goodman Logistics Center Fullerton will be an exemplar in industrial sustainability and provide essential infrastructure for our cutomers to meet the increasing demand for logistics space with easy access to large consumer markets.

The site boasts excellent connectivity located less than one mile from the 91, 57 Freeways and 20 miles from the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Customers will benefit from same day delivery to a population of 20 million consumers with an estimated combined consumer purchasing power of $215 billion annually*.

Comprised of four buildings, the new logistics facility will accommodate customer requirements ranging from 173,825 and up to 1,536,055 square feet. Built to meet the needs of the new digital economy, this modern facility features 40 foot clearance height, 185 foot truck courts, cross-dock configuration, generous trailer parking and will support advanced warehousing automation systems.

In line with Goodman’s commitment to be leaders in environmental social governance, 95% of materials recycled on site will be used as part of the new construction. Once operational the development will replace the former heavy manufacturing use and reduce emissions by 62,994 MT/year. The project is LEED certified and includes other sustainable design features such as electric vehicle charging stations, motion detected lighting and a solar ready roofing system.

Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America said: “Customer demand for strategically located space, close to consumers, making a positive contribution towards a more sustainable world has never been more important. This new property is not only sustainable, but will enable customers to achieve higher speed to market and access to world-class amenities such as restaurants, shopping, Disneyland Resort, Downtown Fullerton, Honda Center, Anaheim Convention Center, Angel Stadium and California State University, Fullerton.”

“These new facilities form part of Goodman’s ongoing commitment to invest in high-specification, efficient and sustainable spaces in strategic locations, providing customers with a competitive advantage and direct access to a large consumer-base.”