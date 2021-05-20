ITA announces speakers for National Forklift Safety Day 2021 online event

On National Forklift Safety Day, the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) gathers experts and stakeholders to emphasize the critical importance of forklift operator training, promote greater pedestrian awareness, and share resources about safe practices in industries that use this indispensable material handling equipment.
This year’s program, the 8th annual event, will be held on June 8. While the COVID-19 virus does not allow for the usual gathering in Washington, D.C., the lift truck industry’s strong commitment to safety and education has not changed. In light of that commitment, National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD) 2021 will be offered as a virtual event.
NFSD 2021, open to industry professionals at no charge, will include video of speakers and webinar-style presentations. The presentations will begin on June 8 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern, and the program will conclude at approximately 1:45 p.m. To attend NFSD 2021, register in advance through ITA’s website or DC Velocity’s website. Viewers are invited to submit questions in advance through the registration page.
The National Forklift Safety Day 2021 speakers and their topics include:
The speakers’ full bios can be found on the event registration page.
Note: This webinar is provided for general information purposes only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. Please see the event registration page for the full disclaimer. For more information about National Forklift Safety Day 2021, contact ITA’s Heather Hall via email or call (202) 296-9880.
Washington, D.C.-based ITA represents manufacturers of lift trucks, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and similar equipment in North America. The organization promotes standards development, advances engineering and safety practices, disseminates statistical information, and holds industry forums.
National Forklift Safety Day 2021 will be held as a virtual event. To register for the event, please visit https://t.co/Rq6eliq2ZY