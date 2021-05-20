Redwood Logistics First to Launch LPaaS™, the Open Platform for Digital Logistics

Redwood Logistics (Redwood), a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has announced the introduction of a re-engineered suite of services delivering the optimum blend of logistics and technology capabilities, eliminating the complexity and risk of building and running a digital logistics network.

This proprietary Redwood offering is built around a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model called Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS™). LPaaS™ utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. As the pioneer of the LPaaS™ approach, Redwood integrates best in breed supply chain technologies and logistics services, leveraging RedwoodConnect™, Redwood’s proprietary iPaaS platform, into a single cohesive digital and physical supply chain that changes and adapts as their customer’s organization evolves.

“LPaaS™ is an unprecedented approach to delivering high-value, low risk logistics and technology services, which is particularly valuable for organizations trying to navigate today’s hyper-fragmented and unpredictable supply chain landscape,” said Mark Yeager, Chief Executive Officer, Redwood Logistics. “After a decade of doing this successfully for our customers, we’re reorienting our suite of services and giving a name to what we do best: Delivering a Logistics Platform as a Service for our customers and taking the risk out of creating digital supply chains.”

Technology transformations often prove to be risky, complex and time-consuming for shippers. Cloud technology delivers flexibility but has not been able to bridge the divide between the physical and digital supply chain connection points; a reality only exacerbated by unpredictable disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic. LPaaS™ provides control, optionality and increased profitability to shippers’ logistics and supply chain networks.

“Redwood has solved the problem of delivering agile logistics networks at scale by removing the friction and cost traditionally associated with interlacing logistics and technology,” said Mike Reed, Chief Product Officer for Redwood Logistics. “We have a rich history of helping shippers transform how they execute logistics by not only engineering optimized logistics networks, but also by weaving together their apps and trading partners into a digital harmony.”