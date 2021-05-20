Digital bill of lading solution adds support for USMCA

(Chicago, Ill.) Advanced Solutions, today announced the availability of an updated version of AdvancedBOL for SAP logistics, the new version supports Latin America based customers with native Spanish support for contactless workflows and an enhanced eBOL with support for USMCA cross border shipments.

“We are excited to add native support for our Latin American customers to our innovative AdvancedBOL solution. With this update we support native Spanish language workflows for domestic transportation and cross border transport of goods (via USMCA). This functionality has been one of our most requested updates from our customers in Mexico who regularly use our solution.” explained Phillip Avelar, Managing Principal of Advanced Solutions. “We continue to see amazing uptake of our solution and are happy with the enthusiasm that our customers have shown for our platform. We continue to facilitate the digitization of the logistics supply chain for our customers by providing ready to roll solutions that are easy to deploy and reduce the cost and effort in digitizing. “

AdvancedBOL for SAP – provides a full lifecycle solution for the generation of Bill of ladings and additional shipping documents, execution including e-signature capture and management to ensure compliance with company and government regulations.

About Advanced Solutions

Advanced Solutions is a supply chain technology solution provider focused on digitization and visibility of logistics supply chains. To learn more, go to our website.

