Dachser Air & Sea Logistics expands CEIV Pharma ﻿certified network to include Shanghai

Following Frankfurt, Atlanta, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, Shanghai is now Dachser’s fifth location to receive a CEIV certification, further expanding the company’s network services for its customers specifically in the life science and healthcare (LSH) sector.

In March 2021, Dachser received the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its Shanghai organization including its PVG airport branch. This important certification ensures compliance to international standards to safeguard pharmaceutical product integrity throughout the transport process.

“At Dachser, the safe and efficient transportation of pharma products is a key priority for us, and our CEIV Pharma certified locations in Germany, US and Asia enables us to serve our customers in the key regions around the world,” says Ralph Riehl, Managing Director Americas at Dachser Air & Sea Logistics. “With this latest certification, we are clearly demonstrating our continued emphasis on constantly enhancing our service quality as well as showcasing we are a reliable partner for transporting vital and temperature-sensitive products."

In 2018, Dachser received its first CEIV Pharma certification for its Frankfurt branch in Germany and by 2019 was also certified for its Atlanta branch in the US and its two Indian branches in Mumbai and Hyderabad. This latest branch certification highlights Dachser’s commitment to LSH logistics excellence in delivering high-value, time-sensitive, temperature-controlled products leveraging the Dachser global network with speed, consistency and efficiency.

As an industry standard, the IATA certification fulfils the specific requirements of shippers of pharmaceutical products with regard to secure, compliant, and efficient air-freight services. CEIV Pharma certification attests that the company’s handling of pharmaceutical products meets and even exceeds internationally recognized standards and guidelines. These include European Union and World Health Organization Good Distribution Practices (GDP), United States Pharmacopeia standards, and IATA temperature control regulations.

Responding to growing global demand, Dachser has invested into its service offering in the field of life sciences and healthcare and expanded its CEIV Pharma certified network globally. With this certification, Dachser Shanghai now joins a limited number of logistics companies in Asia to be recognized by IATA.

“A resilient and highly efficient transport network, tailored to the specific needs of the LSH industry, has never been more crucial than today. Dachser is committed to superior service and further confirms our exceptional competence in handling of extremely sensitive life-saving pharmaceutical products based on the highest international standards quality standards,” added Mr. Riehl.