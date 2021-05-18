Cargo ports prepare for cash infusion from federal stimulus bill

Governor's proposed budget includes $250 million to help ports with COVID-19 losses; revenue streams from businesses like restaurants and hotels on port property in CA were hard hit due to the pandemic. #ports https://t.co/HHroh2lCwM— Port of Oakland (@PortofOakland) May 18, 2021
FL’s seaports scored a significant victory in the recently completed legislative session when lawmakers incorporated $250 million of the federal stimulus for seaport relief into the state budget. Read more here: https://t.co/34KbPLbkvp#JOC_Updates #Mar_Ex #ShipNews pic.twitter.com/BgtgPliggg— FloridaPortsCouncil (@FloridaPorts) May 18, 2021
