Online Lifestyle Brand JAXXON Scales Fulfillment with Descartes Ecommerce WMS

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Los Angeles-based JAXXON, a growing lifestyle brand offering men’s and women’s jewelry collections and accessories, is using Descartes’ cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management system (WMS) to scale fulfillment operations to serve consumers in over 150 countries.

“At JAXXON, the customer experience starts behind the scenes,” said Josh Pierce, Co-founder at JAXXON. “As our shipment volumes began to grow rapidly, this commitment not only drove the transition to a new warehouse facility but also prompted our investment in leading ecommerce technologies for smarter warehouse management. We stood up the warehouse and the Descartes solution in parallel, just ahead of the holiday season, and today fulfill 6 times more orders per day than a year ago in our old facility. The solution has helped us to make this type of growth possible and to build credibility with customers for both high-quality service and high-quality products.”

Part of Descartes’ ecommerce solution suite, the Descartes ecommerce WMS solution helps direct-to-consumer brands, ecommerce retailers, and traditional retailers make sure they can provide a remarkable customer experience while dramatically increasing the size of their business. The solution ensures that clients can ship on time, ship the right items, do not oversell existing inventory and have full transparency into warehouse operations. The Descartes ecommerce WMS solution is integrated with ecommerce platforms like Shopify, Magento and Big-Commerce. Order information is automatically available to be executed via mobile driven multi-order pick-and-pack strategies and then fed into parcel shipment systems.

Descartes’ ecommerce solution suite combines best in class parcel shipping and fulfilment solutions to help small and medium-sized-enterprise (SME) companies deliver a remarkable buying experience for their customers, scale fast and grow sustainably.

“We’re pleased to help JAXXON effectively scale its fulfillment operations to meet its rapidly expanding business,” said Troy Graham, Vice President at Descartes. “The Descartes ecommerce WMS solution has a strong track record with brands worldwide that, like JAXXON, view fulfillment as part of their competitive edge. As brands work to release new products, build awareness and execute launches, they need warehouse and shipping capabilities that are ready to flex to keep pace with demand surges and business growth.”