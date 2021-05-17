Configura unveils new CET industry products

LINKÖPING, SWEDEN—May 17, 2021— To provide value for professionals and companies that design spaces and sell configurable products in the material handling, commercial interiors and kitchen and bath industries, Configura announced today it now offers its signature software product, CET Designer, as three CET industry products: CET Material Handling, CET Commercial Interiors and CET Kitchen & Bath.

“Our CET industry products deliver customized solutions for professionals in the commercial interiors, material handling and kitchen and bath industries based on research and Configura’s expertise serving these industries for over three decades,” Configura CEO Stefan Persson said. “User experience is at the heart of what we do at Configura and our CET industry products open up the possibilities to drive industry standards while making the sales and design process even more efficient for our global user community.”

Since 1990, Configura’s space-planning software products have transformed the way people design spaces around the globe by making the design and sales process fast, efficient and accurate. Configura’s transition to offering CET as three industry products allows the software company to offer an industry-focused user experience, making it easier for the end user to design, specify and visualize configurable products for spaces within their industry.

Introducing three CET industry products tailored for the user

Whether specifying office furniture, engineering pallet racking for a warehouse or designing a dream kitchen, professionals who create these spaces all have unique needs when working within CET. Offering CET as three industry products improves the user experience by offering tools, features and functionality designed for the user’s workflow and the products they sell within their industry. This change allows Configura to focus its development efforts based on industry needs and standards to provide the best possible user experience.

CET Material Handling

Selling material handling solutions is a complex process. CET Material Handling simplifies and accelerates the sales process by bringing engineers, project managers and salespeople together into one software to design, build, implement and sustain material handling solutions. The software automates common tasks, enhances collaboration across departments and reduces drawing time from months to days, and in some cases, hours.

CET Commercial Interiors

From the office to classrooms to health care environments, CET Commercial Interiors is an all-in-one tool that makes it easy and fast to produce high-quality 2D and 3D renderings, error-free quotes and impressive presentations. The software is used by designers, salespeople and dealerships to design, specify and visualize products for commercial spaces.

CET Kitchen & Bath

CET Kitchen & Bath brings kitchen specialists, salespeople and businesses into one software to design, specify and visualize products for kitchens and bathrooms using real product data and pricing. The software makes it easy to go to market quickly with new products and decreases the time needed to train new kitchen specialists on products.

“We chose CET because it handles everything from configuration to order – down to every nut, bolt and washer, drawings and bill of materials – everything is there,” NEDCON’s Category Manager David Smidek said. “We are one of the lucky ones that stumbled upon Configura – its software is one of the stones of the modern development of material handling.”

Configura’s software, including CET, is used by thousands of people worldwide including designers, salespeople, engineers, kitchen specialists, dealerships and manufacturers. Configura has revolutionized the way office furniture is sold in North America and is now gaining momentum in Europe’s commercial interiors industry as well as the kitchen and bath and material handling industries. More than 100 manufacturers around the world – including Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, Sunon, Kvik, NEDCON and Dematic – use CET to sell their products.

About Configura

Founded in 1990, Configura Sverige AB creates software solutions that help businesses and people around the globe design spaces and sell configurable products in the commercial interiors, material handling and kitchen and bath industries. Configura’s software products include CET Commercial Interiors, CET Material Handling, CET Kitchen & Bath, Design Studio and Stage. Configura also has a growing user community with thousands of designers, salespeople, dealerships and manufacturers around the globe that use Configura’s products. Headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, Configura has grown to six offices with commercial operations in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Shenzhen, China; Tokyo, Japan; and Berlin, Germany. Configura is privately owned with over 250 employees worldwide and annual sales of more than $18 million USD. Learn about Configura and its products at www.configura.com.

About CET

CET is the leading space-planning software for people who design, specify and visualize spaces. Configura offers CET as three industry-focused products – CET Commercial Interiors, CET Material Handling and CET Kitchen & Bath – which are tailored for professionals within those industries. Learn more at www.configura.com/products/cet.