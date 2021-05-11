ORBIS Corporation Adds New Fabric to Dunnage Offerings for Optimal Protection of Delicate Automotive

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, adds PolySilk™ to its list of ORBIShield® textile materials. This nonwoven center fabric material is ideal for soft divider sets, hanging bags used for lightweight parts and as protection for extra-delicate Class-A components, chrome and painted parts.



“We’re excited to expand our material portfolio with PolySilk,” said Kacie Freeberg, market manager at ORBIS Corporation. “This material’s softness, flexibility and strength optimizes protection of lightweight parts, meets customer demand for a lighter-weight material, and further establishes ORBIS as a single-source leader in reusable dunnage.”



A cost-effective solution, PolySilk has an overall lighter structure due to the center being nonwoven. This material adds to the lineup of protective solutions by ORBIShield for the shipping and transporting of products.



ORBIShield is ORBIS’ line of custom protective dunnage that protects parts during transit, assembly and storage. Using a variety of foam, rigid and fabric materials, ORBIShield dunnage is custom-designed to protect unique vehicle parts. Examples include divider sets, hanging bags, foam packs, inserts and stand-alone packaging. Repetitive? Beyond protecting products at every stage of the supply chain, dunnage also helps to improve pack density. The long-term implementation of ORBIShield dunnage will improve inventory control by maintaining consistent quantities in each container and optimize lineside efficiency by facilitating removal of handling parts.